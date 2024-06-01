Undertaker claims Bloodline member "finally figured it out" in clip shared by Paul Heyman

WWE continues to be dominated by The Bloodline, but even the biggest superstars, such as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, often learn as they go. Legends like The Undertaker and John Cena make themselves available for guidance, but sometimes superstars have to figure it out with time and experience.

The star who started as Roman Leakee has evolved into The Tribal Chief since he signed the WWE developmental contract in 2010. While he's currently on hiatus, Reigns recently wrapped up a historic run that included 1,316 straight days as champion. He and Paul Heyman formed a dynamic duo that led The Bloodline into battle.

Heyman took to X and re-posted a clip from A&E's Biography documentary on Reigns which aired shortly before WrestleMania XL, with Taker commenting on how The Head of The Table feels like the face of the entire company. John Cena previously also had major praise.

Trending

"He finally figured it out, and now you have a guy who's completely comfortable with who he is, and he's comfortable being the face of the company," The Undertaker said of Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

The Big Dog and The Phenom shared the ring five times between 2013 and 2019. Roman won their first and only singles bout, a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 33. The last time Taker and Reigns worked together was at Extreme Rules 2019, where they teamed up to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match.

Hulk Hogan on Roman Reigns' WWE career as Bloodline leader

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as the biggest name in pro wrestling history, and Hulkamania is synonymous with WWE.

A&E recently caught up with The Hulkster to film him for Roman Reigns' Biography documentary. In a teaser clip, Hogan made a bold claim about Reigns' overall WWE career.

"He's got it so well figured out, he's going to be able to stay on top his whole career," Hulk Hogan said of Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman also had major praise for Reigns amid his WWE absence. The Wise Man extended his remarks to The Bloodline and their legacy.

Roman is a nine-time champion in WWE. He was the company's 28th Triple Crown Champion, and its ninth Grand Slam Champion under the current format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback