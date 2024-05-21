Real-life Bloodline member wants "legendary" match versus The Rock; claims he would beat him

The Rock is reportedly still interested in having a dream match against his cousin, former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, another real-life Bloodline member wants to go one-on-one with The Great One.

The star in question is Zilla Fatu. The young Reality of Wrestling star is the son of WWE legend Umaga. He started his wrestling training nearly two years ago and now dreams of making it to WWE, walking in the footsteps of his father and many other members of his family.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla expressed his desire to share the ring with The Rock, stating that standing side-by-side with the wrestling legend or across him would be legendary. Meanwhile, Umaga's son claimed he would beat The Final Boss if they went head-to-head inside the squared circle:

"Hell yeah, I want to stand in the ring with him. It don't matter. Against him, with him, it'll be legendary. How many people can say that? With Rock, it would be dope. I'd win though. Hell yeah, I would win. [Asked if he would beat The Rock] Yeah, hell yeah," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Zilla Fatu took a shot at another WWE star and Bloodline member

While Zilla Fatu previously disclosed in an interview with المصارع YouTube channel that he wanted to be like Roman Reigns, he recently took a shot at The Tribal Chief during his chat with MuscleManMalcolm.

The Reality of Wrestling star denied that Reigns was The Head of the Table, claiming his family sits at a round table and were all equals. Meanwhile, he called the leader of The Bloodline "crazy" as he compared him to a schoolboy:

"He's like one of those kids in the school, where like the crazy one, where they stand on top of the table [screaming]. Yeah, he's one of those, you know. Here we are, just looking at him like: 'Okay, okay, wait till it's our time,' you know. But we all try to be 'The one' but me personally, I feel like I'm The Main One," he said.

As the Stamford-based company recently reportedly signed Jacob Fatu, it would not be a surprise if they also hired Zilla Fatu. It would be interesting to see if that scenario happens and if he would soon share the ring with The Rock and Roman Reigns.

