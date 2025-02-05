Real-life Bloodline members could go after Jey Uso, says WWE Hall of Famer

Jey Uso has a huge target on his back after winning the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, as Main Event Jey is yet to make his pick for WrestleMania. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley stated that he believes other Bloodline members could come after the star.

In 2023, Jey Uso fought his own family and finally decided to leave The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. However, he wasn't done with them as he feuded with Jimmy Uso and later Solo Sikoa's faction on the blue brand.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley revealed that thinks Uso's family members like Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, or even Jacob Fatu would come after Main Event Jey. However, he only wants to see it happen for a World Championship after Jey Uso wins at WrestleMania 41:

Trending

"If you had somebody from The Bloodline chasing Jey Uso, a Solo Sikoa, a Jacob Fatu, or even Roman Reigns, there's good story left there. So, I'm on board with Jey Uso winning the championship at WrestleMania 41 as whatever the plan is afterwards," Dudley said. (From 19:20 to 19:39)

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Check out the podcast below:

Jey Uso won't main event WrestleMania 41, says WWE veteran

The 'Main Event' moniker has always felt incomplete, as Jey Uso never won a singles championship nor was he in the World Title scene. In the past few months, Uso earned his name, and now he's headed towards WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where he faces the champion of his choosing for the title.

Unfortunately, Johnathan Coachman thinks he won't be a main eventer at the event. Speaking on The Coach and Bro show, Coachman thinks Jey Uso would get his title match, but he will open either of the nights rather than headlining WrestleMania 41:

"I don't think he's gonna be a part of the main event even though that's what it's supposed to be when you win the Royal Rumble because I've always said if you start a show off and everybody is Yeeting, that's an incredible look," he said. [From 07:03 to 07:14]

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see who Main Event Jey will pick as his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback