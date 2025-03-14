Real-life Bloodline star will be kicked out of marriage after Drew McIntyre comment, says WWE Superstar

Drew McIntyre's hatred for The Bloodline knows no bounds, as has been proven time and again. Now, his comment about another star's marriage will get her kicked out, a real-life Bloodline member has said.

A fan on X (fka Twitter) had commented on a post that Naomi and Drew McIntyre were very alike in taking what they wanted, after they had been wronged, putting a picture of a beaten and battered CM Punk next to a picture of Jade Cargill on the car hood. Naomi commented on it, saying that great minds thought alike, comparing herself to McIntyre. The Scot also commented saying that she was doing really well. However, he then went on to take a shot at The Bloodline, as is usual for him, saying that it was a shame she was married into that family.

Naomi has now replied to Drew McIntyre, saying that he would get her kicked out of her home with these comments about her marriage. However, she still appeared to appreciate the praise.

"Drew pls dont get me put out! I love my home," Naomi responded.

Now, The Glow's real-life husband, Jimmy Uso is someone McIntyre beat recently. He is yet to comment on this exchange, but fans are waiting to see what he'll have to say.

Drew McIntyre appears to have set a goal for himself to destroy The Bloodline, but has another star on his radar

While The Scottish Warrior's goal seems to be to destroy every member of the Original Bloodline, he has so far mainly taken out Jimmy Uso. Now, he's set himself another goal in the form of going after Damian Priest.

Since Elimination Chamber, the Scot has made his dislike for Priest quite clear and the two stars are now in a feud heading into WrestleMania 41. This seems to be the plan for him going into the show at the moment.

