Real-life Bloodline WWE legend sends a message to Elon Musk after facing issues on Twitter

WWE legend Rikishi recently sent a message to Elon Musk after facing issues on X/Twitter.

Rikishi is a WWE Hall of Famer and is also a real-life member of the historic Samoan dynasty. The father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa still remains active on social media platforms, giving his take on different situations pertaining to The Bloodline.

Despite subscribing to Twitter/X premium, it seems that the Hall of Famer has not received his blue check. An infuriated Rikishi then took to Twitter to send a message to owner Elon Musk and asked what was wrong.

"@elonmusk my blue check has disappeared on my account here . What happened ? #HelpRikishi," Rikishi tweeted.

Vince Russo bashed WWE for Bloodline's confusing booking

WWE head writer Vince Russo recently slammed the company for Bloodline's confusing booking on SmackDown.

While speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that WWE has done a poor job of creating a proper storyline for the heel stable. He further detailed how, at times, the story looks realistic, and on other occasions, it sticks to kayfabe.

"Here is my biggest problem. As a writer, they are going in and out of reality. You know, friday was a story. Friday was a strict storyline. Now we get to thursday and now it's real life. So now the story makes absolutely no sense because now it's gonna be real life. So what's it gonna be on friday now? It's just... Guys just sit down and figure out what we are gonna do, because the worst thing you can do is confuse the fans." [11:20 onwards]

With another chapter in The Bloodline saga currently playing out thanks to The Rock, it remains to be seen how things will pan out.

