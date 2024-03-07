Real-life heat could be used in a storyline with Bron Breakker, suggests ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker is considered by many to be a future main event star and a generational talent. According to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, real-life heat could be used in a story involving Breakker.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was primarily expressing his frustration and lack of understanding over the fact that WWE hasn't chosen to give Bron Breakker the Steiner surname. As you may know, the recently-debuting 26-year-old star is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner - a man who famously had backstage issues with WWE, particularly Triple H.

Vince Russo pitched a storyline where Rick Steiner is Breakker's manager and Scott Steiner his trainer:

"Could you imagine what you could have done if Rick Steiner was his [Bron Breakker's] manager and Scott Steiner was his trainer? And they go out with him every match. Could you imagine what they could've done with that? You have that opportunity, but nah he's going to be Bron Breakker." (8:12-8:30)

He also pitched the idea of using Scott Steiner's real-life heat with WWE as a part of Breakker's character arc:

"Maybe he could have a shoot promo. Talk about his uncle and dad having heat with the office. You could do that like this. You could cut a promo against the office like this." (9:30-9:45)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo on why Bron Breakker not using his family name isn't comparable to other superstars

Vince Russo also pitched the idea of Bron Breakker having a varsity gimmick before once again explaining his lack of understanding over why he isn't using his Steiner name.

Expand Tweet

When addressing the fact that Lexis King doesn't use his father Brian Pillman's name, nor did Curtis Axel use his "Hennig" (Mr. Perfect) name, Russo said that Breakker's situation is different.

"You could do the whole varsity gimmick. He could lap around the ring, the whole nine yards. Get Rick and Scott involved in every segment. I personally would be so into that. And somebody would have to explain to me why we're not going down that road. You just mentioned Brian Pillman and Curtis Axel. Bro their fathers are dead. You can't do anything. You can do something here. But whatever." (8:34-9:17)

Russo pointed out that Randy Orton using his family surname didn't work out too badly for him, while host Dr. Chris Featherstone pointed out that Cody Rhodes using his father's surname also didn't work out badly for him.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

You can also check out this video in which Ricky Steamboat explains why he refused to be Ric Flair's final opponent.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE