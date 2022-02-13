The real reason AJ Styles wants to face Edge at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has revealed why he wants to face Edge in a dream match at WrestleMania 38.

As per the latest rumors, an idea was pitched to book Styles vs. Edge at WrestleMania this year. Fans are excited to see the two megastars lock horns in a highly-anticipated encounter at WWE's Show of Shows.

The Phenomenal One discussed the potential booking in a recent interview with TV Insider. He recalled his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania and revealed that he'd been jealous of everyone who had the opportunity before him.

Styles said he feels the same way about facing the Rated-R Superstar:

"I had the opportunity to wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania. It was something I did not think I was going to get the chance to do. I was jealous of guys before who had the opportunity to do it. Edge is another of those guys. I didn't think I would have this opportunity," said Styles.

While the former WWE Champion doesn't want to miss the chance to face Edge, he went on to admit that he'd do what's best for business in the end:

"I'd really like to see it happen. But I'm a team player. Whatever comes up when it comes to WrestleMania, as long as I'm there, I'm happy," said Styles.

Edge was forced into retirement in 2011 and made his triumphant return to WWE nine years later. The 11-time world champion was recently involved in a feud with The Miz, and the two superstars competed in a match at Day 1.

It is worth noting that Edge and AJ Styles engaged in a confrontation at Royal Rumble two years ago. The Rated-R Superstar's devastating Spear legitimately injured Styles. This could be referenced in creating a feud between them on the road to WrestleMania.

AJ Styles returns to the WWE Championship picture

AJ Styles has returned to singles competition after splitting with Omos on RAW. He will be one of five superstars to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber match on February 19.

The former world champion stated that he is enjoying his current run and is happy about facing upcoming talents such as Austin Theory:

"To be honest with you, I kind of felt even though I was in a tag team recently that I was still in singles matches. Getting back there and wrestling talent like an Austin Theory is a pleasure for me. I genuinely enjoy what I do. Being in that ring and between those ropes is fun," said Styles.

Theory and AJ will meet in the upcoming high-stakes WWE Championship bout inside the infamous steel structure. Seth Rollins, Riddle, and 2022 Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar will also be gunning for the title in Jeddah next week.

