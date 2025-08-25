  • home icon
Real reason behind Becky Lynch's "vicious" comment about WWE Superstar disclosed by veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 25, 2025 00:45 GMT
What is next for Becky Lynch? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Becky Lynch? (via WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently made a rather jarring comment about another star on the roster, ruffling feathers in the pro-wrestling community. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that the real reason behind the apparently vicious comment was different from what it appears.

Naomi recently vacated her WWE Women's World Championship after announcing her pregnancy, ending her reign at just 36 days. This prompted Becky to take a cheeky dig, claiming that Naomi was extremely irresponsible regarding the timing. The Glow also hit back, pointing out that Becky had also vacated her title in 2020 for the same reasons.

According to Apter, this was nothing more than an inside joke between the two stars. Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, he said:

"I don't think Becky was being vicious in her comment whatsoever there. Smarta's right, that's exactly what she is being, and you know, got it all over the internet."
Another WWE veteran pointed out the downsides of Naomi's pregnancy timing

While everyone is happy to see Naomi on the way to welcoming a new baby in her family, Jim Cornette believes it undoes the work WWE has put into her lately.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran explained how Naomi's pregnancy instantly made her a babyface and ruined her character arc. He said:

"And then they give her a big push and she turns heel and she becomes interesting and she’s the champion of the biggest company in the world...and I know they're all happy as clam she's pregnant too, but I'm telling you its valuable commodities on my roster as far as being a booker, matchmaker, talent coordinator. All these people have contributed to this. The booking, the f*****g producing, the whole nine yards. And anybody can get injured. But this is like a self-inflicted broken leg at the biggest moment of your career, one would think," he added.
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Naomi after her pregnancy.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Angana Roy
