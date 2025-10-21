Real reason why John Cena’s final match isn't sold out yet, according to ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about John Cena's last match. The star has just four dates left on his retirement tour.
John Cena will wrestle his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. The event will happen at the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C. This will bring down the curtains on a career spanning over two decades for the Cenation Leader.
During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo shared that the tickets for the event went on sale this week. He shared some interesting stats about the ticket sales. The veteran writer noted that the arena has a 20,000 seating capacity and 57,000 people were in the waiting room. However, Russo revealed that the tickets were not sold out because of the exorbitant pricing.
"Cena's last match just went on sale. This is really interesting, man. The arena seats 20,000 people. When tickets go on sale and you go online, you gotta wait in this waiting room, and they're counting down the time, and when the time is up, you get your tickets. So bro, it's a 20,000-seat arena. 57,000 people were in the waiting room. Bro, they nowhere near sold it out. You know what happened, bro? It's your turn in the room; how many tickets do you need? I need three tickets. Okay, $4500. You can't have 57,000 people with the intent of buying tickets and you sell less than 20,000."
John Cena put on a remarkable performance at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. He defeated AJ Styles in an instant classic to cap off their long history in the ring.
It will be interesting to see who is Cena's last opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event.
