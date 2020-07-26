After many rumors regarding their future after leaving WWE, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their return to IMPACT Wrestling on the Slammiversary PPV.

When the two Good Brothers left WWE, some reports were hinting that they were maybe signing with AEW and some hinting at IMPACT Wrestling. The two wrestlers finally answered their fans when they ran in to the help Eddie Edwards fend off Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

Why did Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows sign with IMPACT Wrestling?

When Luke Gallows was in an interview with Martez Ale and Jordan Garber, he revealed what tipped him and Karl Anderson into signing with IMPACT Wrestling.

"Karl and I both have a long history with Scott D’Amore. Scott helped me when I was leaving TNA years ago to go to New Japan, Scott put me into contact with those people. Putting together a very nice deal for me at the time. He’s always been a business associate but also a good friend. They put together a very nice offer that had an unlimited schedule. But the most attractive thing about it was the people at IMPACT were fully on board with co-promoting our brand. We want to promote their brand and they wanted to promote ours so they promoted the 'Talk n Shop Podcast'.

Luke Gallows later explained what he and Karl Anderson were working on and how IMPACT Wrestling was different from WWE in establishing their brand.

"They are helping us promote our “Talk n Shop” PPV, our 'Talk n Shop' Beer that we are coming up with. With all of this stuff we have in the works, it’s really nice to be on board with somebody that wants to help you with your outside projects. Because with the motto at WWE, there is not a lot of room for that type of promotion and especially to do it on their television show. That was a really big deal for me. At the end of the day, me and Karl just felt like it was the right place to go." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)