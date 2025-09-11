Real reason why major star will miss WWE Wrestlepalooza

The real reason why a major WWE star could miss the Wrestlepalooza premium live event has been revealed. The PLE is scheduled for September 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will be the first WWE PLE to stream on the ESPN app, kicking off the new partnership.The event is set to feature many big names, but one WWE star is likely to miss out. In April, it was reported that former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest would host a Slayer concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.Taking to Instagram, Priest confirmed his new role at the upcoming concert, which is scheduled for September 20 —the exact date of Wrestlepalooza. He mentioned that he has been a Slayer fan since he was a kid and was honored to host the event.&quot;I’ve been a Slayer fan since I was a kid. The metal/wrestling connection is special. Slayer’s legacy is part of wrestling’s fabric, and metal owes them a lot. I’m honored to host Slayer’s show and bring wrestling to their world. 9/20 — Hershey Park Stadium, PA: will I see you there?&quot; he wrote in the post.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPriest has established himself as one of the top stars in WWE. He first flourished with The Judgment Day, becoming a Tag Team Champion and winning the U.S. Title. He then won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2023 and cashed it on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, this update means fans won't get to see a big star like Priest compete at Wrestlepalooza. His connection with Slayer extends into wrestling. His finisher, South of Heaven, is named after the band’s song, and at WrestleMania 41, he got Slayer’s guitarist Kerry King to play his entrance theme.WWE Wrestlepalooza has stacked match card so farDespite Priest's absence, WWE isn't short on star power for Wrestlepalooza. WWE is going strong for their first PLE on ESPN.Brock Lesnar will compete in his first match since 2023 when he takes on John Cena at the event. IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will square off for the vacant Women's World Championship.The PLE will also see The Usos reunite to take on The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bronn Breakker. Another marquee match will see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch team up to take on CM Punk and AJ Lee, with the former Divas Champion set to compete in her first match in 10 years.Triple H has already confirmed that WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will be at the event, and it remains to be seen whether he will face Drew McIntyre, who took him out of action a few weeks ago.