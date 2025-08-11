Real reason why WWE canceled major attraction revealed by insider

A WWE name recently revealed why the promotion canceled a major attraction. The company is currently building towards Clash in Paris on August 31.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE personality Peter Rosenberg explained why the company decided to cancel press conferences in favor of standard post-shows. He noted that the press conferences ruined the energy of the shows and that the new format was better for the viewer.

"And then it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna throw it to the… press conference.’ It then goes to a quiet room inside where, like, a group of 20 people is awkwardly… pretending to be media. It completely killed the show… it just ended up sucking the air out of the room. The moment in which fans really want to hear and talk about wrestling is after the big event. So the post show… feeling like a… countdown show makes way more sense. This is it," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

The promotion did not hold a press conference featuring the media following Brock Lesnar's surprise return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 last weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Triple H's press conference comments

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently reacted to Triple H's comments about R-Truth's return at Money in the Bank earlier this year.

R-Truth was informed that his contract would not be renewed earlier this year, but returned at Money in the Bank following fan backlash. The Game tried to play it off that the veteran being let go was part of the show during a press conference, and Teddy Long reacted to the comments.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long questioned Triple H's comments and noted that R-Truth's son said that the situation was not a work.

"I am gonna say this to you right now. If I am wrong, I will come on and I'll apologize and I'll be wrong, but I have no intentions of ever believing that this was a work, okay? Because I heard R-Truth's son come, right after that, his own kid came out and said that it wasn't a work. So the only thing I believe, and this is my opinion, that they did it, but it backfired," he said.

Dante Turo @DanteOnDeck How convenient that WWE announced they were no longer doing post show press conferences 🤣

It will be interesting to see if WWE ever decides to bring press conferences back down the line.

