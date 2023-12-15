"Really freak people out", "Full-time Homelander" - WWE Universe wants 10-time champion to finally turn heel in the coming year

The WWE Universe have expressed their belief that a 10-time champion should finally turn heel in 2024. The star has been a babyface ever since he returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38.

The name in question is none other than Cody Rhodes, who has been a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and a three-time World Tag Team Champion.

The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 after being away for almost six years. He wanted to get out of his father Dusty Rhodes' shadow and create a name for himself.

It should be noted that before Rhodes left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016, he had several gimmicks as a heel: Dashing Cody, Rhodes Scholars, Stardust, and alongside Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase in their Legacy faction.

However, since the 39-year-old star made his comeback at the Showcase of the Immortals against Seth Rollins, he has been a fan favorite. The WWE Universe rejoices over Rhodes' theme song and provides a massive pop every time he's inside the squared circle.

With a snap of his fingers and a dose of his magic, Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to RAW, solidifying his reign as the WWE's ultimate babyface alchemist.

Ahead of Road to WrestleMania 40, Wrestle Features on Twitter (X) asked fans who should turn heel in 2024. Fans in a heartbeat responded that it was high time for the 10-time champion to embrace the villainous side.

Some fans shared that Rhodes should turn heel after he possibly dethrones Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes is currently feuding with former WWE Intercontinental Champion

Following Survivor Series: WarGames, The American Nightmare was on a mission to continue his journey of finishing the story and becoming a World Champion in the company.

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura had been dropping cryptic messages for several weeks and on an episode of RAW, it was revealed that he was waiting for Rhodes.

The King of Strong Style then blindsided The American Nightmare by misting him. Rhodes has also declared that he will be one of the participants in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

This week on RAW, Nakamura and Cody Rhodes faced each other in a singles competition. But, in the closing moments, the 43-year-old star resorted to once again misting his opponent, and the bout ended in disqualification.

Nakamura didn't stop there, as he continued to assault the 10-time champion before The Creed Brothers made the save. It remains to be seen what evil trap The King of Strong Style has set for Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes' heel turn in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

