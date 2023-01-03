Austin Theory missed WWE RAW's recent live event in 2022. The reason for his absence has now been revealed.

The United States Champion was advertised to defend his title in the main event of a house show on December 30 against Seth Rollins in a steel cage match. The untelevised show took place in Toronto, Canada. Rollins ended up going up against Judgment Day's Finn Balor, winning the bout.

No reason for Theory's absence was given at the time, but Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has now reported on the absence.

"Theory on Friday was not in Toronto, but I was told it’s not an injury or anything like that... I don’t know if it was an issue going across the border," said Meltzer. "I was told that Theory is going to be, at least a few hours ago, would be wrestling Seth Rollins, and there’s no problem or no injury or anything like that." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The issue with going across the border might explain away the 25-year-old's absence from the show in Canada.

He also successfully defended his belt against Rollins in four steel cage matches on four consecutive house shows. The last was a day before his absence, on December 29, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Austin Theory is set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins on tonight's (January 2) episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary lost the belt to A-Town in a triple-threat match that included Bobby Lashley at November's Survivor Series WarGames. He then won a number one contender's bout against The All Mighty on the December 12 episode of RAW to book tonight's match.

Rollins and Theory have been embroiled in a long rivalry, which started when the latter tried to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract at the then-US Champion Rollins unsuccessfully.

Ahead of their match at the 2023's first WWE event, Theory sent a message to the Monday Night Messiah, informing the veteran that he will be put in his place tonight.

"[Seth Rollins] you will truly know your place in the WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw," wrote Austin Theory.

The former Shield member sent his own message regarding the match on Twitter.

"Monday nights belong to me!" Rollins tweeted.

While it is unlikely that we will see Austin Theory lose his title just a month after he won it, counting Seth Rollins out in a big match would be a mistake.

