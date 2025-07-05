Reason why Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are teaming in WWE, according to ex-employee (Exclusive)

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are two of WWE's biggest and most popular female wrestlers on the roster. Little Miss Bliss recently made her return after a lengthy absence and has been trying to build up an alliance with Charlotte ever since her return, and the two finally teamed up on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo also seemed puzzled by this partnership, calling them an absolutely meaningless tag team. A Fatal Four-way for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Evolution was announced this past week on RAW, with Flair and Bliss sealing their spot in the match.

Talking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was visibly frustrated with the two becoming a team. He said that they're two big stars that the creative team doesn't have any plans for and were hence thrown together to form a duo.

"They don't know what to do with Alexa Bliss. They don't know what to do with Charlotte Flair. So, we're going to throw them together and put them in a tag team. These two are massive stars; you don't know what to do with either one of them. So, we're going to throw them in an absolutely meaningless tag team that means nothing," Russo said. [From 13:40 onwards]

WWE Evolution is scheduled to take place next Sunday, and the card is shaping up to be an interesting one. Two more matches for the event were announced on this week's episode of SmackDown, with Tiffany Stratton set to defend her title on the show and a no-holds-barred match between Naomi and Jade Cargill.

