Reason why Edge has not returned to WWE since WrestleMania 37 revealed- Report

Edge has not appeared on WWE TV since being on the losing end of the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

The Rated-R Superstar main evented night two of the pay-per-view alongside Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. Fans and pundits alike widely praised the three-way contest as one of the best matches on the entire card.

The Tribal Chief picked up a statement victory by stacking Bryan and Edge on top of one another to retain his title.

While free agent Daniel Bryan has been written off TV, Edge has simply not been involved in any storyline on the Blue brand. During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Edge's WWE status and whether the superstar was dealing with any injuries following WrestleMania 37.

There has been some confusion over Edge's status since WrestleMania 37, especially considering his injury record. Sean Ross Sapp noted that Edge is currently out due to a planned time off:

"Planned time off, from what I understand," said SRS.

When will Edge return to WWE?

While more details weren't revealed, it's safe to predict that WWE could be eyeing a big SummerSlam match for the Hall of Famer. Edge stands to make $3 million a year on his current WWE contract, and he is slated to wrestle five times a year.

In addition to the five matches, Edge has also signed up for 25 appearances on WWE TV throughout the year.

Edge played a crucial role in WWE's Universal Championship storyline for WrestleMania 37, and he is now essentially free to explore fresh on-screen angles.

Several exciting matchups can be booked featuring Edge, but who does the WWE Legend want to face? Well, he has a long list!

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Edge revealed that he would love to mix things up in the ring with Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

Edge had previously named 17 wrestlers who were on his wishlist way back in April 2020. The 11-Time WWE Champion will surely be back when WWE is ready to book him for a significant feud, but who should it be against? Let us know your picks in the comments section.