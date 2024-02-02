Reason why Mick Foley's podcast is ending

Conrad Thompson took to social media to address why his podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has come to an end.

Thompson, the host of Foley Is Pod, launched the podcast alongside Foley in June 2022. The final episode, focusing on the Hardcore Legend's WrestleMania experiences, was released on Friday. They also discussed several current wrestling topics, including the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

An X user questioned why the reason behind Foley's podcast departure has not been revealed. Thompson saw the post and clarified that the three-time WWE Champion wants to slow down his schedule:

Foley's podcast covered dozens of topics from his wrestling career, with each episode usually focusing on a specific match or event.

Mick Foley is taking a break from all podcasts

Toward the end of the final episode, Mick Foley said he plans to decline any podcast opportunities that come his way over the next six months.

The former ECW and WCW star has already rejected one interview request since deciding to end his own podcast recently:

"I was asked also by a good podcast, 'Hey, can you come on for a while?'" Foley revealed. "I said, 'Listen, man, I'm just finishing my own, so I'm placing myself on a six-month podcast moratorium.' I feel it would be disrespectful to Foley Is Pod to just jump up as a guest on someone else's podcast!" [1:15:21 – 1:15:42]

Foley also announced he is considering returning to in-ring action in 2025 at the age of 60. He would like to compete in a deathmatch outside of WWE against one of two current wrestlers.

