Reason why Ric Flair has been absent from his podcast; status of the show revealed

Conrad Thompson, Ric Flair's podcast host and son-in-law, has provided an update on the future of their weekly show, To Be The Man.

Flair has not appeared on a new episode of the podcast since reviewing WrestleMania 39 on April 5. Since then, episodes have still been released every week, but the shows only consist of archive clips and interviews.

In an AdFreeShows.com Q&A, Thompson revealed that Flair wanted to take a break from podcasting after his documentary received a Sports Emmy nomination:

"He wanted to be low key until the Emmys happened. He thought there was a real opportunity for him to perhaps win the Sports Emmy and he wanted to not be controversial and sort of be low key and low profile until that happened." (H/T WrestlingNewsCo for the transcription)

"Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" was released on Peacock on December 26, 2022. It was one of five nominees in the Outstanding Long Documentary category at the Sports Emmy Awards.

Ric Flair is set to return to podcasting soon

"The Redeem Team," a documentary about the USA basketball team at the 2008 Olympic Games, beat "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" to the Sports Emmy award.

Conrad Thompson added that Ric Flair will return next Wednesday with another podcast episode, featuring a to-be-confirmed guest:

"As you probably saw last night, he did not win. We have actually arranged an interview, a very special interview. We normally do guests, but we're doing one next week. It will be back next week with a special guest. I think he just wanted to take that Emmy business very seriously. Unfortunately, he didn't win, so that's the scoop."

On the most recent episode he recorded, Flair was full of praise for Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 performance against Rey Mysterio. The 16-time world champion said Dominik is already at a high level and is destined for a "great future."

Will you listen to Flair's podcast when it returns next week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes