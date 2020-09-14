Reason why Roman Reigns won't squash Jey Uso at Clash of Champions revealed

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue hosted this week's Monday Night RAW preview and an interesting question regarding Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's match at Clash of Champions was brought up.

The question revolved around the possibility of the WWE Universal Championship program being a squash match, to which Colohue replied it may not exactly be the way things will go down at the upcoming pay-per-view.

"They [WWE] are intending right now to make sure that when it comes to Roman, people will boo him. So it's not gonna be a squash, Jey Uso will get his moment, but Roman will win convincingly."

Colohue also said that Roman Reigns may resort to some dirty tactics at Clash of Champions.

"There will be heel moves involved, I think distractions via Paul Heyman is more likely. A low blow is possible."

Jim Ross and Mark Henry recently revealed their thoughts on Roman Reigns' heel run in WWE

During an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross said he liked The Big Dog's current role on Friday Night SmackDown.

"It seems like it's a fit, at least now they have a fighting chance to get Roman over as a viable something. It's not, 'Is he a tweener? Is he a fan favourite? Is he a villain?' We know pretty much what he's going to be with Heyman." (h/t Wrestling INC)

On the contrary, WWE legend Mark Henry was not too happy with the way Roman Reigns was booked on the latest episode of SmackDown. During last week's show, Reigns teamed up with Jey Uso in a tag team main event.

Roman Reigns only appeared after his Clash of Champions opponent had been fatigued with the sole responsibility of fighting against Sheamus and King Corbin. Reigns then tagged himself in and hit the spear on Sheamus for a pinfall victory.

According to Henry, Roman Reigns should have been circling around the ring like a shark right from the beginning of this match, only to steal the victory from his cousin right at the end. The WWE Hall of Famer felt this idea would have created a better narrative for The Big Dog's run as a heel champion.

Roman Reigns' recent motives have been different from a traditional heel or babyface in WWE and some of his new ideology may play out at the expense of Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.