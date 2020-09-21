Seth Rollins is one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, and a future Hall Of Fame induction is undoubtedly on the cards. The Monday Night Messiah has done his best at putting on incredible matches during the pandemic, and that alone is a testament to his prowess in the ring. Rollins also said that when the time does come for his Hall Of Fame induction, he would want Cesaro to do it.

Of late, Seth Rollins has feuded with Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The Monday Night Messiah was McIntyre's first feud after he won the WWE Championship. The two Superstars had a gruelling battle at Money In The Bank where McIntyre retained the Title.

After Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins was involved in a long-term feud with the Mysterio family. First, Rollins beat Rey Mysterio in an Eye For An Eye Match, sparking a feud between him and Dominik Mysterio. Seth Rollins was Dominik Mysterio's first feud, and the two faced off at WWE SummerSlam in a Street Fight.

Seth Rollins on Cesaro inducting him into the Hall Of Fame

Seth Rollins was in an interview with WWE India recently. On the show, Rollins discussed the iconic WrestleMania 31 cash-in and what led to the moment. The Monday Night Messiah also spoke about his relationship with Cesaro and revealed that he wanted the Swiss Superman to induct him into the Hall Of Fame.

"I think the natural instinct would be to say Roman or Dean. But my best friend in WWE is probably Cesaro. if you follow the crossfit videos, you can see us constantly working out together. We have been friends since long before WWE. So he might be the guy."

It must be surprising for the WWE Universe to learn that Cesaro is that close to Seth Rollins. Currently, while Rollins is on RAW, Cesaro holds the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Shinsuke Nakamura on the Blue Brand.

