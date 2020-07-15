Reason why Vince McMahon reportedly lost interest in Drew McIntyre

WWE CEO Vince McMahon's preference for heavily built guys to be the top face of the company is hidden. As per Arn Anderson, it could also be the reason why Vince McMahon lost interest in Drew McIntyre during the latter's first run in WWE.

On the latest episode fo his podcast, Arn Anderson talked about the backstage relationship between Drew McIntyre and Vince McMahon. He revealed that Vince McMahon named McIntyre as the 'Chosen One' during his previous run with the promotion.

However, back in the day, Drew McIntyre would lose a lot of weight, and he became extremely lean. Things changed for Drew McIntyre when he came back to WWE because he had gotten ripped. Here's what Arn Anderson had to say about Drew McIntyre:

"He saw something in Drew that he really liked. He named him the Chosen One. I think that was a shoot at that time. I think he looked at Drew and said, here is a young guy I’m going to go all the way with. I said this before and I know it sounds crazy, but Drew got too lean. I know that he knew Vince liked body guys and everything but Drew went through a period where he got so lean that it actually a detraction from his look because he is a big tall guy."

"He got so ripped and he looked like a guy that was fixing to get into an amateur bodybuilding content. I think that hurt him in as much as anything else. But, I think Vince truly chose him as being one of the next big stars. When he got so ripped and stuff it just took away from him and I think he had some issues outside of the ring as far as his personal life and at that particular time, it snowballed altogether." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)"

100 days as WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, but we have a long way to go. Here’s to the next 100. Cheers 🍻 pic.twitter.com/MzyJ6rfs31 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 14, 2020

Drew McIntyre and his current run in WWE

A quick preview of Sunday night... except it won’t be quick... I’m coming for blood. I’m going to take my time. I’m gonna hurt you Dolph #WWERaw #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Fx3oarCzTl — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 14, 2020

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules 2020. The latter has selected a stipulation for his upcoming title match, but it's a secret and will be disclosed on the day of the PPV.

However, yesterday a huge spoiler about this match was accidentally leaked by WWE. It will be interesting to see how WWE are planning to work around this rivalry that will possibly on Sunday.