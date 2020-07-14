WWE accidentally reveals spoiler for Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules

The WWE Championship will be on the line at Extreme Rules 2020.

But WWE were determined to keep the stipulation of this match a secret.

Will these two WWE Superstars bury their rivalry following the PPV?

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, WWE might have accidentally revealed the stipulation of a title match scheduled for the Horror Show at Extreme Rules. As you may know, the stipulation of the WWE Championship match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre is being kept as a secret.

However, it appears that one of the targeted ads from WWE on Facebook has accidentally revealed the stipulation of that match. The ad states that Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will share off in Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

It is important to note that during the build-up of this feud, both Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler insisted that the stipulation of their upcoming match has never been used in WWE before. Whereas the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs stipulation has been used in WWE in the past.

Here's what the advertisement from WWE shows.

WWE has, by all accounts, spoiled their own WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules with this Facebook ad.



According to the ad Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match.



Should be an awesome match! #WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/gNa6VAgn6Z — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) July 13, 2020

If Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are actually going to compete in a Tables, Ladders, and Chirs match, then one can expect a twist to be introduced by the creative. WWE could make a few changes in the existing stipulation in order to comply well with its 'Horror Show' theme selected for the upcoming PPV, Extreme Rules 2020.

What are the other WWE titles that will be on the line at Extreme Rules?

So far, the PPV match card has confirmed four title matches for the night, including the WWE Championship. The RAW Women's Championship will be on the line as Asuka and Sasha Banks are set to battle it out for the coveted Women's title of the Red brand.

In addition, Apollo Crews is set to defend his United States Championship against MVP. The latter introduced the new United States Championship on RAW last week when WWE Superstar Apollo Crews was out with injury. Both Superstars will now lock horns in a Single's match at WWE's next PPV.

Over to the SmackDown, just one championship match has been added to the card so far. Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Championship against Nikki Cross.

There are also two non-title matches scheduled for Extreme Rules. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will face Bray Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp Match whereas Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will battle it out in an Eye-for-an-Eye match.