Reason why Vince Russo was "thrilled" Penta lost on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Penta may still be undefeated when it comes to singles competition, but the same cannot be said about his record in multi-man matches. The rising luchador failed to win a major match on WWE RAW this week.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo explained why he was particularly thrilled with the outcome of the Triple Threat match featuring Penta, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser.

"I was thrilled they put Kaiser over in this. Thrilled." [42:23 onwards]

The former WWE writer agreed with Dr. Chris Featherstone that Kaiser's win would be forgotten by next week. He described the outcome as a major surprise because most fans thought the former AEW star would win.

"Oh yeah, well, that exactly. I mean, that's what I'm saying there, no doubt about that it'll be totally wasted and forgotten by next week. But it's nice because you know you would have just predicted Penta was going over and they fine finally gave Kaiser a win." [42:33 onwards]

Ludwig Kaiser gained some momentum in the lead-up to Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen if he manages to retain his momentum on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

