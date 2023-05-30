Reason why WWE Superstar attacked Becky Lynch at Night of Champions

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Zoey Stark revealed that she attacked Becky Lynch at Night of Champions in order to climb the ladder of success.

The former NXT star significantly impacted the closing seconds of Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' battle against Big Time Becks when she came from below the ring and hit a Z360 on Becky. The Man was caught off guard and was hit with the Stratusfaction by Trish for the victory.

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the Hall of Famer referred to Zoey Stark as a true WWE Superstar for assisting her at Night of Champions. As Stark came to the ring, she claimed she could have taken the long, difficult road to success but instead chose to take the smart route headed by Stratus.

The two women discussed the bruise Stratus suffered on her face, but Becky Lynch disrupted them, stating that since they were both in their wrestling gear from Night of Champions, they should have a rematch.

Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus pounced on her and attacked the former champion. Stark delivered a Z-360 before taking off her t-shirt emblazoned with the words 'Thank You Trish' and mocking Becky Lynch with it.

It remains to be seen who will team up with Big Time Becks and how she will respond to Stratus and Stark's attack.

Do you think Zoey Stark's reason was valid to take out The Man? Sound off in the comments section below.

