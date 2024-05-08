Recent photo of Shane McMahon surfaces online

Shane McMahon's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 39, where he got injured, following which he was rarely seen or mentioned by the company. A recent photo of Shane has surfaced online and he appears to be doing well during his time away from the promotion.

Shane O'Mac has not appeared on WWE television since his unfortunate injury at WrestleMania 39. He battled The Miz in an impromptu match suggested by Snoop Dogg. McMahon went for a leapfrog early in the bout and suffered a torn quad. The former authority figure has not returned to action since the injury but is seemingly in great health.

A wrestling fan bumped into Shane McMahon at a New York Yankees game recently. The fan noted that McMahon was sitting in the bleachers and was able to get a photo with him as seen in the post below.

Bill Apter on why Shane McMahon fell out of favor with Vince McMahon

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared that he believes Shane McMahon was aware of his father's relationship with Janel Grant. The former WWE CEO resigned from the company after accusations from Grant came to light earlier this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter disclosed that he heard from a source that Shane McMahon may have known about his father's actions. Apter added that he was not sure if the information was true, but has heard that is why the two have not been seen together recently.

"One of the people I have been talking to about this said, and I don't know if there's any truth to this at all, but the reason Shane and Vince stopped getting along was that Shane sort of knew that some of this was going on, and he tried to discourage his father from doing any of this. Again, I don't know if this is true or not, he may have known nothing at all. But that's why he and his father were not seen together at all, why he disassociated himself with his dad," said Apter. [From 16:12 - 16:50]

McMahon still has a ton of fans out there in the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see if the 54-year-old gets the chance to return to television sometime down the line.

