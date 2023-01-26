Recent Triple H hire will become a monster heel in WWE, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter is optimistic about Bronson Reed's prospects in WWE, saying the RAW Superstar could become a "monster heel" down the line.

Reed was among several talents brought back to the company as part of the rehiring wave started by Triple H. Many were surprised to see the 34-year-old return since he was thriving in NJPW.

Bronson Reed even defeated the promotion's biggest star, Kazuchika Okada, last year. Bronson returned to the company on the December 19th edition of RAW, where he helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis. Though he has wrestled in only one match since returning, his future in the company looks bright.

Bill Apter echoed similar sentiments when speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis.

The veteran journalist noted that Reed's character was reminiscent of monster heels from back in the day, whom fans feared. He added that the way Bronson Reed conducts himself, he has all the tools to become a monster heel himself.

"I wanna bring up somebody I saw wrestle last night not a lot of people talk about him, and he came out of NXT. But Teddy, do you remember back in the days when guys were like monsters and fans were like afraid of them and everything? This kid Bronson Reed, the way he's built, the way he acts, the nasty personality, with me, he's going to be a monster heel doing that going up to the highest level because of the way he looks and acts," said Bill Apter. (16:48 - 17:23)

Bill Apter thinks The Great Muta should debut at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Elsewhere in the chat, Bill Apter shared his desire to see The Great Muta show up in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 28th. Apter wanted the 60-year-old legend's WWE debut to go down as part of his current retirement tour.

"Wouldn't it be great if The Great Muta, who's on his retirement tour, winds up in the Royal Rumble?" said Bill Apter. (26:15 - 26:21)

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor 15/30 spots in the Royal Rumble picked.



Loads of spots left for surprises. 15/30 spots in the Royal Rumble picked. Loads of spots left for surprises. https://t.co/sGinBCRFRj

Though fans must keep their expectations in check regarding The Great Muta's WWE debut, there are sure to be plenty of more surprises at Royal Rumble.

