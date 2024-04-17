Recent WWE debut was allegedly a last-minute decision

WWE is currently experiencing its most exciting time of the year. The period before and after WrestleMania is always filled with call-ups, debuts, and returns, in addition to other surprises and shockers for the WWE Universe. A veteran wrestler has just revealed the inside scoop on a recent major debut.

WWE has been rumored to add a former World Champion to The Bloodline, but a 15-time NJPW champion officially joined the faction last Friday as Tama Tonga debuted on SmackDown, helping Solo Sikoa kick Jimmy Uso out of the group. He later indicated to a shocked Paul Heyman that he was sent by Roman Reigns.

It was previously reported that Tonga's debut was a long time coming, as it had been expected for a few months. However, the 41-year-old didn't know he was debuting on TV until showing up at SmackDown that night. While the plans may have been in the works, the Bullet Club founding member wasn't told until the last minute. This was revealed on Busted Open Radio by Karl Anderson, who earlier disclosed how he helped Triple H sign his longtime rival.

The Machine Gun agreed that The Good Bad Guy is perfect for his new employer. Anderson also praised Tonga for his look, adding that he's got exactly what the company wants and needs.

"It's great Tama's had 15 or 16 years, all in NJPW... to come into WWE and show them that experience and that he is ready for primetime. I think that is unlimited right now for what Tama Tonga can pull off in WWE, and I'm excited to watch. Just knowing he was coming last Friday, he texted me and told me he was gonna show up in the city. He had no clue he was gonna debut that night either, which is kind of WWE style... they'll bring you in, then you gotta debut. They told him he was debuting, and it was pretty fun [to watch] my friend and brother, [knowing] he's about to go on live [national TV] for the first time ever. I'm proud of him," Karl Anderson said.

Anderson continued and shared his thoughts on how Tonga's debut went. He also commented on why he's glad the former NJPW star is with The Bloodline.

"I thought he knocked it out of the park. He looked amazing, which he always does, and I think he's ready, and I think the world's ready for Tama. He's an opinionated guy, he's a charismatic guy, he's a bit insane, which is part of... kind of what we all need, and I can't wait to see where he's at. I'm so glad he's in that Bloodline storyline because now he's involved with the tippy-top guys. He's got Paul Heyman right there, who's always creatively the genius that he is. It doesn't get much cooler, especially if you're a Bullet Club fan and have followed for so long," Karl Anderson said. [H/T to POST Wrestling]

Anderson and Tonga had dozens of matches since 2010, teaming up and going against each other. Their last match needed Triple H's approval as Anderson was under contract. It came on January 4, 2023 at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Anderson dropped the NEVER Openweight Championship.

WWE Legend predicts Bloodline swerve

The future of The Bloodline is a major topic of discussion in the WWE Universe right now with the addition of new members and Roman Reigns expected to take time off.

The Rock recently gave his must-see post-WrestleMania update. Mark Henry believes WWE is building to a Bloodline vs. Bloodline war with Rock and Roman leading the two factions. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star discussed the idea on Busted Open Radio.

"They are going to plug people in that add to the story, not water down the story. Characters that can pick a side: I'm with The Rock for this reason, and I'm with Roman for this reason. Because it would be a waste to not split The Bloodline up right now, that story is right there. Rock's version of The Bloodline - Roman's version of The Bloodline," Mark Henry said. [From 16:00 to 16:46]

Henry then suggested WWE might try to stretch this Bloodline civil war until Survivor Series in November. The idea would be to do a Bloodline WarGames main event.

