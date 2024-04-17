Current WWE Superstar helped Triple H to sign Tama Tonga

WWE has signed another real-life Bloodline member in Tama Tonga. The 15-time NJPW title holder is the nephew and adopted son of Haku/Meng, Hikuleo's older half-brother, Tanga Loa's cousin/adopted brother, and Bad Luck Fale's cousin. A veteran WWE Superstar has just revealed how he helped Triple H bring Tonga to the company.

The Good Bad Guy debuted on the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, joining his cousins in The Bloodline. Tonga and Solo Sikoa double-teamed Jimmy Uso to kick him out of the group, and later, the 41-year-old indicated to Paul Heyman that he was sent by Roman Reigns.

Tonga has a history with many RAW and SmackDown stars, including Karl Anderson. The two were longtime members of Bullet Club in NJPW. Speaking to Busted Open Radio, The Machine Gun revealed that he texted Triple H in early 2023 to let him know of Tonga's NJPW contract status.

Karl had just dropped the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Chief Content Officer texted him right back:

"After my Tokyo Dome match in 2023, which Triple H let me do, because we signed back with WWE and I was still a champion in New Japan, and he still allowed me to go do two more dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling, with no issue at all. But I remember texting Triple H and telling him, 'Tama Tonga's contract is coming up and I think Tama's a full-blown can't-miss if you ask me,' and he wrote back right away," Karl Anderson said.

Anderson continued and said it took a year to get Tonga into the company. He also commented on the ongoing changes within the company in this new era and recalled hearing his nickname on NXT.

"It took a year to get it done, but, like I said... I'm a big believer in stuff happening for a reason, and now he's here. And yeah, the changes, and being able to... I think Vic [Joseph] called me 'The Machine Gun' on NXT recently, and even just hearing that, kind of, still kind of crazy," Karl Anderson said. [H/T to POST Wrestling]

WWE is rumored to be debuting Jacob Fatu soon as well. He told people he signed during WrestleMania Week, then was backstage at the show and expected to join The Bloodline, but that obviously did not happen.

Jim Ross on WWE adding to The Bloodline

WWE has added Tama Tonga to The Bloodline, and Jacob Fatu is rumored to be debuting for the company soon.

Roman Reigns is expected to take some time off following his WrestleMania XL loss, and fans are buzzing over potential plans for The Bloodline while The Tribal Chief is away.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was asked about Fatu's rumored signing. He praised the former MLW World Champion and commented on roster changes.

"Good signing. Not surprising after WrestleMania, I'm sure they'll have more signings. Tony Khan's doing a great job at signing new talent, quality talent. It's just that time of year... rosters move, they change, they're amended, hence the WWE Draft, hence more signings, new marriages, and so forth. So, that's not surprising to me... that's just kind of the tradition in the pro wrestling business after WrestleMania you adjust your roster, and I thought it was good that they booked some of those NXT kids," Jim Ross said. [From 03:53 to 04:37]

Fatu is a one-time former MLW World Heavyweight Champion. The 31-year-old also held the MLW National Openweight Championship.

Poll : Do you think The Usos should reunite now? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback