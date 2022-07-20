WWE RAW ratings disclosed after Logan Paul returns to the show

The July 18 episode of WWE RAW saw an impressive number and increase in viewership after Logan Paul's appearance.

The latest episode of RAW featured the likes of Kevin Owens returning, a title match between Bianca Belair and Carmella, and the first appearance of Logan Paul since signing with the company. Despite the lackluster reactions from fans, the total viewership for the show has increased.

According to reports from Wrestlenomics, this week's WWE show rating reached 1,765,000 with a P18-49 rating of 0.46. This was a 2% increase from last week's episode that garnered 1,735,000 with a P18-49 rating of 0.44.

However, Miz & Mrs. garnered 571,000 viewers and a P18-49 rating of 0.18. This was a decrease from their previous episode, which received 669,000 views with a P.18-49 rating of 0.20.

What were the most viewed WWE Youtube videos from RAW?

Additional reports from the site shared the most viewed videos from the most recent episode of RAW.

The list was topped by a segment between The Miz and Logan Paul during Miz TV, which garnered 486,000 views. Followed by the mysterious vignette, "What do these messages mean?" which got 431,000 views.

This was followed by some of the matches for the night. AJ Styles vs Theory got 408,000 views, which was slightly higher than The Judgment Day's interaction with the Mysterios. The match between Bianca Belair and Carmella and the six-woman tag team match then followed. Meanwhile, the match pitting The Street Profits against Omos and MVP garnered 232,000 views.

The Monday show ranked fourth in P18-49 cable originals for the day and ranked fifth if it includes broadcast primetime. The show was outranked by the Home Run Derby and Derek Jeter's documentary.

What was your favorite segment/match from RAW? Leave your pick in the comment section below!

