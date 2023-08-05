Recently debuted WWE Superstar pays tribute to Trish Stratus by wearing her merchandise

A WWE Superstar who recently made his in-ring debut recently paid tribute to Trish Stratus by wearing her merchandise.

Before being drafted to WWE SmackDown, Grayson Waller impressed NXT fans with his mic skills as well as his in-ring prowess. He was one of the top guys in NXT despite never winning the brand's top title.

Once he made the move to SmackDown, Grayson Waller was able to stand out due to his ability on the mic. He even made his main roster debut against Edge and seemed to impress the Rated R Superstar with his skills and earned his respect. He also recently did one thing right when he paid tribute to a WWE Hall of Famer.

Waller recently took to social media to post a picture of himself wearing Stratus' t-shirts with the words "Thank You Trish".

"Thanks for the shirt @trishstratuscom, it fits perfectly #ThankYouTrish."

Trish Stratus seemingly agreed to work together with Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller recently expressed interest in working with Trish Stratus and it looks like the WWE Hall of Famer wouldn't mind working together with the Aussie icon.

Stratus responded to Waller by asking him to contact her people and tell them his tee size. This is probably the t-shirt Waller is wearing in the above picture.

"He gets it. #GOATEffect Have your people call my people - and don’t forget to tell them your tee size @GraysonWWE," wrote Stratus.

Trish is currently gearing up for one of her biggest matches since returning to the ring when she faces her longtime rival Becky Lynch.

What do you make of Grayson Waller's gesture? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

