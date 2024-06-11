Recently-dethroned WWE champion will leave the company to join AEW for a major reason, says Rene Dupree

Several former WWE Superstars have left the Stamford-based company to join AEW for higher deals. Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes another is about to do the same.

The superstar in question is Ricochet. The former Speed Champion recently dropped the title to Andrade. Meanwhile, reports suggested that he had informed WWE that he would leave upon his contract expiry this summer. On a recent episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed the subject, predicting the 35-year-old would join AEW.

The former member of La Resistance pointed out that the main reason Ricochet would join Tony Khan's promotion would be getting a higher paycheck than he currently has in WWE:

"It's the money. You know Tony Khan's salivating to get another one of those guys, especially having Ospreay on the card, having those two, cuz don't forget that's what got Ricochet on the map was those matches from Ospreay from New Japan. When that sh*t went viral, millions, you now, that's what really put him on the map. Christ, he was getting booked everywhere. He was asking up to ridiculous amount of money on the indies," he said. [0:46 - 1:13]

Wrestling veteran Konnan thinks the former WWE Speed Champion will not become a big star in AEW

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan addressed Ricochet's future. He claimed the Stamford-based company made a mistake with him by not "letting him fly."

However, the WCW legend stated that although the former Speed Champion would have great matches in Tony Khan's promotion, he would not become a big star there:

"Bro, I think if they [WWE] would've let him fly, and even though you think they don't want him to get hurt, he would've stood out. He hasn't stood out. He's been there for a long time. He's one of the greatest high-flyers. He'll go to AEW, where they love that indie style, and he'll have great matches, but he won't be a big star because nobody ever is," Konnan said.

Ricochet's fiancee, Samantha Irvin, is the ring announcer on Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see if she also will leave the Stamford-based company alongside her partner.

Do you think Ricochet would find more success in AEW than he did in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

