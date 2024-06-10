Backstage update on Samantha Irwin’s WWE status; will she follow Ricochet out the door? - Reports

The WWE Universe continues to buzz over the future of Ricochet. The high-flyer is reportedly set to leave the company, and there is also significant speculation surrounding his fiancée and World Wrestling Entertainment ring announcer Samantha Irvin. New details have just leaked on Ricochet's exit, his ring name, and Irvin's status.

The Highlight Of The Night reportedly gave his notice to World Wrestling Entertainment more than a week ago, and sources within WWE and AEW expect him to end up signing with Tony Khan's promotion. The Stamford-based promotion has reportedly already begun creative plans for Ricochet's departure, which included his recent Speed Championship loss to Andrade.

Interestingly, the 35-year-old will be able to take the name, "Ricochet", with him as he owns its trademark. The 21-year veteran first filed a trademark for his ring name back in 2018, and his 'First Use In Commerce' date is listed as October 11, 2003, which is when he began his career.

Ricochet has been a trending topic for most of this week, and now Irvin's name has also been trending for the past few days. WWE sources report that there is nothing to rumors or concern that she might be leaving the company with her fiancé, according to PWInsider.

Irvin obviously has a contract with the Stamford-based company, that is separate from Ricochet's deal. She met her future husband shortly before she signed in April 2021, and they became engaged in January 2023.

It was reported over the weekend that Ricochet's status was still "up in the air," but the original outlet has dismissed that idea as being completely incorrect. PWInsider adds that numerous sources confirmed multiple times that the former Lucha Underground star gave his notice shortly before the story broke on Saturday evening.

Ricochet's contract reportedly expires in the early part of the summer. A WWE source said they were giving the 35-year-old "all the credit in the world for betting on himself." He signed with WWE in January 2018 after international success with promotions such as NJPW, PWG, and Lucha Underground, among others.

Ricochet done with WWE after tonight's RAW?

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to lose another veteran superstar this summer as Ricochet is reportedly also leaving the company.

Officials had Andrade defeat Ricochet for the Speed Championship after Friday's SmackDown tapings. It was reported earlier that officials were considering a plan to write The Future Of Flight out of the company for good during tonight's RAW.

Ricochet has feuded with Bron Breakker lately, in a program that also involves Ilja Dragunov. The company has announced Breakker vs. Dragunov for tonight's live RAW episode, so it's possible that Ricochet could be involved as well, for his exit angle.

Ricochet's last RAW match was a loss to Breakker on the June 3 episode of the red brand. He defeated Dragunov by DQ the week before that, due to Breakker's interference.

