WWE showcases former champion’s fiancé’s reaction to Gauntlet Match

The WWE Universe is still buzzing over the Gauntlet Match that headlined RAW earlier this week. A new video has just surfaced that shows a unique ringside perspective to the in-ring action.

Monday's RAW main event saw Sami Zayn win a six-man Gauntlet to earn a WrestleMania 40 match with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The match began with Ricochet defeating JD McDonagh, but then losing to Bronson Reed. Zayn then swept Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Chad Gable.

The official WWE Instagram account posted the following footage that shows Samantha Irvin wincing while watching Ricochet perform. The screen states, "She can't watch!," as the RAW ring announcer tries not to look at her fiancé compete for a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"@kingricochet had @samanthairvinwwe going through it [face with peeking eye emoji] [face with tears of joy emoji]," they wrote as the caption.

The Future Of Flight and the former American Idol contestant went public with their relationship in November 2021. Ricochet popped the question on January 10, 2023, and Irvin said yes as the pro wrestling couple became engaged to get married in the near future.

Ricochet reveals all-time favorite WWE Legends

Many pro wrestlers have been lifelong fans of the business and Ricochet is one of those WWE Superstars.

The Highlight Of The Night is a one-time former Intercontinental Champion. He won the title from Sami Zayn in March 2022 but then dropped it 98 days later to GUNTHER to start off the Austrian's historic reign.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling for an exclusive interview, Ricochet was previously asked about his favorite Intercontinental Champion. He named The Rock as his all-time favorite, and the late Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon as his favorite as IC Champion.

"My all-time favorite Intercontinental Champion? I mean, The Rock is my all-time favorite wrestler. So, but as far as all-time favorite Intercontinental Champion, maybe Razor," Ricochet said. [From 3:09 onwards]

Ricochet's last TV singles match came on October 30, 2023, as he lost to Dominik Mysterio on RAW. His last televised win came via disqualification over Shinsuke Nakamura on September 4 last year.

