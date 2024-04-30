Recently drafted WWE duo vow to wreak havoc on Monday Night RAW

The WWE Draft 2024 is set to wrap up on tonight's episode of RAW. A duo who was drafted last week has just issued a warning to the red brand's roster ahead of tonight's show.

Night One of the Draft took place this Friday during SmackDown on FOX. As the first pick of the post-show supplemental Draft, RAW selected Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn from SmackDown. The duo were drafted to the main roster from NXT last April, but have only worked a handful of matches on the blue brand since then.

WWE took to Instagram with a new backstage clip of The Unholy Union ahead of tonight's RAW. Fyre and Dawn expressed excitement over their new home and warned the women's division on the red brand to get ready as they plan to wreak havoc on the competition.

"So exciting... so many new people, so many new faces, so much [havoc to cause]. The Unholy Union is coming to Monday Night RAW. Be prepared," warned Isla Dawn.

Dawn and Fyre have not wrestled since the last chance Battle Royal on the February 19 edition of RAW. Their last tag team bout came as a loss to then-Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on January 19.

WWE RAW updated line-up for tonight

World Wrestling Entertainment's Draft 2024 will come to an end tonight as RAW airs live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Draft talent pool for tonight includes several top names, from CM Punk to Jade Cargill, Shinsuke Nakamura, and so on. There are also several teams and factions eligible to be drafted, including The Judgment Day and Damage CTRL.

The company has teased that new Women's World Champion Becky Lynch could appear tonight, but she has not yet been confirmed. The Man won the vacant title last week by winning the Women's Battle Royal after Rhea Ripley relinquished it the week before, due to an injury.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for live RAW coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Night Two of the WWE Draft

United States Champion Logan Paul returns to RAW

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh vs. Jey Uso, Andrade, Ricochet

