Recently released superstar fires, quickly deletes subtle shot at WWE ahead of RAW

A recently released WWE Superstar has fired a subtle shot directed at the Stamford-based company ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Jinder Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja started the year on a high as he was involved in a verbal battle with The Rock on RAW Day 1. He followed it up with a championship match against Seth Rollins, which he failed to win. The 37-year-old made regular appearances at live events and was also a part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania XL.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Jinder, alongside Indus Sher, was released from his WWE contract last month. The former United States Champion recently took to Instagram to fire a subtle shot at the wrestling promotion before quickly deleting the post. The post depicted Mahal lying down with his dog, and he wrote:

"Mondays🤪"

Jinder Mahal teases turning babyface following WWE release

Jinder has always portrayed a heel character during his WWE run. The Modern Day Maharaja won the WWE Championship in 2017, becoming the first and the only performer of Indian descent to do so. He later went on to win the United States Championship as well.

Mahal uploaded a video on X/Twitter in response to a fan's question about whether he wanted a character shift following his time in WWE. He stated that performers with Indian heritage have always been portrayed stereotypically, and he wants to change that. The former 3MB member further expressed his desire to have a babyface run in a different promotion.

"I'm proud of my Indian heritage, Punjabi heritage. I definitely wanna have elements of that to represent my culture and who I'm proud of. But one thing that I missed out (on) was having a babyface run. I think that would have been really good. You guys are getting a chance to see my personality through TikTok. I just recently did a Chris Van Vliet podcast episode. I got a chance to be myself and the response has been overwhelming. I guess nobody ever saw this side of me and yeah I'm excited to show more of it in the future. Definitely, I think there’s a time and place for a big Maharaja babyface run," he said.

Expand Tweet

Jinder Mahal is currently under a 90-day non-compete clause. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback