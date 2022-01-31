Recently released Superstar set to make first post-WWE appearance alongside Bray Wyatt

Toni Storm will be joining Bray Wyatt, among other former WWE stars, at the WrestleCon convention in Dallas. It will be her first appearance post her release from the company.

The former SmackDown star departed Vince McMahon's promotion on December 29 after requesting her release due to 'burn out'. Toni was last seen in action at the company's live show, before flying home and informing officials about her decision to leave.

The former NXT UK Champion recently stated that she's accepting bookings and is now advertised for the WrestleCon in Dallas. She'll be joined by several stars from her former promotion including Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle and Paul Wight.

It's still unclear if the former Mae Young Classic winner has the usual 90-day non-compete clause. However, the event takes place shortly after the 90-day period would end.

Toni Storm had an underwhelming run on the WWE main roster

Toni Storm will go down as one of WWE's biggest missed opportunities. The former NXT Star had a hugely promising start in the company, quickly becoming NXT UK Champion by defeating Rhea Ripley.

Toni then went on to defeat Io Shirai in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at the all-female Evolution.

Things, however, went downhill for the Europe-based star after her eventual move to the main roster. After making her SmackDown debut in July last year, Toni spent the next few months just waiting for her opportunity.

Toni Storm also had the chance to represent Team SmackDown at Survivor Series before her last feud in the company. The 26-year-old was involved in a feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the time of her exit.

Storm was pictured chasing the 24/7 title during her last few live events, which could have played a major role in her asking for the release.

Are you excited to see Toni Storm return to the squared circle? Sound off in the comments and let us know your thoughts!

