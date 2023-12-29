Recently-released WWE star had major legit backstage heat with co-workers at huge PLE for two reasons

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed he had backstage heat with his co-workers at the 2019 Super Showdown Premium Live Event.

The 28-year-old joined the Stamford-based company in 2018. About a year later, he competed in his home country of Saudi Arabia at the Super Showdown Premium Live Event. The former Maximum Male Model defeated 50 other Superstars to win a 51-man Battle Royal.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor revealed that he had "major backstage heat" during the event. He disclosed that several of his co-workers were unhappy with his behavior backstage and his winning the Battle Royal:

"When you're on the indies you're taught whenever you go to a show, shake everybody's hand, introduce yourself. That's the right thing to do. So, get this. I go to NXT and I show up at my first NXT show and I'm shaking everybody's hands. And who of all people, Mace, pulls me aside and says, 'We don't do that here, okay. That's an indie thing, all right. You don't have to do that. These are all your co-workers. We get it. I was like, 'Oh, okay,'" he said.

The 28-year-old added:

"So, I end up going to the Saudi show being like, 'I'm not gonna bother anybody. I'm not gonna shake anybody's hand. Huge mistake. Huge mistake. Who pulls me aside but my future wrestling dad, Mustafa Ali. He said, 'Hey brother, I'm looking out for you because you and me, you know, we're brothers. You got major heat. You got major heat because not only did you not say hi to everybody, you're winning the da*n Battle Royal that everybody got dragged over here for. And you're not being gracious about it.' And I was like, 'Oh, I was freaking out.' I was like, 'Oh my God!'" [42:59 - 43:56]

Does Mansoor still have heat with his former WWE co-workers?

During the interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor addressed whether he still has heat with his former WWE co-workers for winning the 51-man Battle Royal.

The former Maximum Male Model claimed he was currently "super cool" with every Superstar who participated in that match:

"[Did the heat go away? It didn't last too long, did it?] Yeah, oh my God! Everybody who was in that match, I'm super cool with now," he said. [47:53 - 48:02]

