Some WWE stars secretly watched AEW shows backstage during the Wednesday Night Wars, reveals released star

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed he and his "buddies" in NXT used to watch AEW backstage during the Wednesday Night Wars.

For nearly a year and a half, between October 2019 and April 2021, AEW Dynamite aired on TNT opposite WWE NXT on the USA Network. As the two promotions battled for ratings, some NXT Superstars were seemingly interested in watching the rival's shows.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor disclosed that he and his "buddies" used to watch AEW backstage on his phone while following their own show on the screen:

"I've been a fan of AEW. I mean from day one it was like... So, I was in NXT for the heyday of the Wednesday Night Wars and it was so funny because like there was such a culture of like, 'Oh, AEW ahhh." But we'd be in this big, because we used to film at Full Sail College, so we'd be watching the show in a big lecture hall. And I'd be sitting with my buddies and we'd be watching AEW on the phone like a two-screen experience," he said.

The former Maximum Male Model added:

"[Like, don't let no one see us] Yeah, yeah. On the big screen there'd be NXT and on the small there'd be AEW. And I was like, 'This is like great. This is like the Monday Night Wars. Like, I never got to live through that so it's super cool that I'm experiencing it now.'" [55:59 - 56:37]

Mace and Mansoor took a major shot at LA Knight and another popular WWE star. Check out the details here.

Mansoor was released from WWE a few months ago

After passing a tryout in Saudi Arabia in 2018, Mansoor signed with the Stamford-based company. Over the next five years, the 28-year-old competed on NXT, 205 Live, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown.

However, Mansoor was released from his contract among several superstars last September. He is currently a free agent. The is scheduled to return to the ring on the independent circuit next month.

Mansoor was convinced he was getting fired before joining a popular WWE faction and details his encounter with Vince McMahon. Check out the details here.

Please credit Instinct Culture and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.