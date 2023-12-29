Recently-released WWE star reveals emotional message he wanted to tell Triple H before he was fired

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed what he wanted to tell Triple H before he was released last September.

The Saudi star spent nearly five years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. He became part of Maximum Male Models during the Vince McMahon era. However, the stable's run went downhill after Triple H took over creative control, according to the 28-year-old. He and his former tag team partner, Mace, were released from their contracts last September.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor pointed out that he and Mace had no time to build trust with Triple H since they did not come up from NXT. He disclosed what he wanted to tell The Game before he was let go:

"I wasn't on NXT and Mace, obviously, he wasn't on NXT. So, we didn't really have that rapport with Triple H. But all I wanted to tell him, and I never got the chance, but all I wanted to tell was like, 'Hunter, I remember when you were my age, you were rolling around in a Hog [inaudible] in mud with Phineas I. Godwinn and you were Hunter Hearst Helmsley pretending to have a British accent. Like, that's me right now. I just want you to know that I'm committed to this gimmick because I'm a good soldier. But if you gave me the chance to be myself, I'll make a tremendous amount of money for this company,'" he said.

The former Maximum Male Model added:

"But, sadly, you know, not what really happened. But, who knows in the future things could happen. We'll see." [26:33 - 27:12]

Vince McMahon's retirement affected Mansoor's WWE career

During a recent interview with Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor discussed the effect of Vince McMahon's retirement on his and Mace's WWE careers.

The Saudi star pointed out that the Maximum Male Models gimmick was McMahon's "baby." Hence, he gave them special attention and even attended rehearsals. However, Mansoor claimed things changed when McMahon retired last year, leaving Creative control to Triple H. Although he and his partner were not mistreated, they were no longer a priority.

