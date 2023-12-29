Vince McMahon didn't want current WWE SmackDown Superstar to ever wrestle on the main roster, claims released star

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor recently claimed Vince McMahon did not want Butch to ever compete on the main roster.

Butch (fka Pete Dunne) debuted in the Stamford-based company in 2017. Over the next five years, the 30-year-old competed on NXT UK and NXT and held the NXT UK Championship and NXT Tag Team Titles. Last year, the English star debuted on SmackDown to join Sheamus' Brawling Brutes stable. He dropped his Pete Dunne persona to adopt the Butch gimmick.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor claimed Vince McMahon initially did not want Butch to wrestle a match following his promotion to the blue brand. However, the former NXT UK Champion eventually did:

"I always think about Pete Dunne when he was Butch. I don't know if he still is Butch. [He's still Butch] Sure. But when Butch was in the beginning of that character. When he was the scrappy sort of like third guy in the Brawling Brutes that was coming out and attacking people and coming through the crowd, Vince said that he never wanted Butch to wrestle a match. The idea behind Butch is that he was always gonna be just this scrappy character that would claw and attack people but he was never gonna actually [wrestle]. Pete Dunne, right? Crazy," he said. [22:50 - 23:18]

Mansoor was convinced he was getting fired before joining a popular WWE faction and details his encounter with Vince McMahon. Check out the details here.

Mansoor says he was initially prohibited to lose in WWE

In a recent interview with Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor opened up about his stint in the Stamford-based company.

The Saudi star claimed he was initially prohibited to lose in WWE by direct orders of current Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. He pointed out that the stipulation prevented him from having a proper run in NXT:

"I was the Saudi guy. I actually, literally, wasn't allowed to lose a match. So much so that I wasn't even allowed to be in a tag team match or a multi-man match where I didn't get pinned. I had to win every match I was in. That was straight from Vince. So, I couldn't be, I was on NXT maybe, and this happened after the Cesaro match (at the 2019 Crown Jewel). I think I was on NXT one or two times where I won and there was never any follow-up on anything. But I couldn't never really be a part of NXT in a meaningful consistant way because of that stipulation," he said.

Mace and Mansoor took a major shot at LA Knight and another popular WWE star. Check out the details here.

Please credit Instinct Culture and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.