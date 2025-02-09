Recently released WWE star shares new ring name, sends message

WWE released several superstars following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. One of the talents let go by the Stamford-based company recently shared her new ring name and message on social media.

Former WWE Superstar Blair Davenport has added "Bea Priestley" to her social media profiles (Instagram and X/Twitter) following her release. She used to wrestle under the ring name before signing with the global juggernaut in June 2021.

The 28-year-old recently posted a short compilation video of her WWE appearances on Instagram Stories. Davenport accompanied the video with a positive message.

"Onto bigger and better things💋," she wrote.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Here is a screenshot of Blair Davenport's Instagram Story:

Trending

Blair Davenport shares a positive message [Photo credit's Davenport's Instagram Story]

Blair Davenport was not the only name released from her contract. On February 7, popular stars Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, the AOP, and Paul Ellering also bid adieu to the global juggernaut. In addition to these names, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Giovanni Vinci, and Isla Dawn were also let go by the wrestling promotion.

Wrestling veteran made a bold claim about Blair Davenport while comparing her to a former WWE Superstar

Wrestling legend Konnan shared his honest take on Blair Davenport on his K100 show following her call-up to the main roster last year. The veteran even compared the latter to former WWE star Emma.

The 61-year-old pointed out that Davenport reminded him of the former Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. While referencing Joe Biden and Melania Trump, Konnan noted that Blair Davenport lacked charisma.

"She [Blair Davenport] definitely reminds me of like remember when Emma was there? No offense because she's got a rocking body and she's pretty, but she had zero personality. But Blair definitely is the epitome of the Joe Biden-Melania Trump zero charisma, straight crickets and tumbleweeds rolling down an old Western ghost town," he said. [From 6:08 to 6:31]

You can check out Konnan's comments in the video below:

Blair Davenport has wrestled for several wrestling promotions over the years. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 28-year-old following her departure from the Stamford-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback