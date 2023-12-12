Recently released WWE star teases potential return

Many WWE personalities were released this year from their contracts. Now, a recently released star has teased a potential return to the company. The name in question is McKenzie Mitchell.

McKenzie was an on-screen personality and interviewer for IMPACT Wrestling from May 2016 to January 2019. She joined World Wrestling Entertainment in December 2019 under the same role and started working on NXT.

However, the star was recently let go of her contract by World Wrestling Entertainment. She even confirmed her release on her official Twitter handle. Mitchell wrote that she met her husband in the developmental brand which she believes is her home.

However, a fan recently asked the Stamford-based promotion on Twitter to bring back the NXT interviewer. McKenzie Mitchell was quick to notice the fan's post and hinted at a potential return to the company down the line.

"Never say never," Mitchell tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

WWE President Nick Khan sent an important notice to employees in September, according to reports

Many WWE personalities were let go after the Stamford-based promotion's merger with UFC under the TKO Group Holdings. Nick Khan reportedly sent an important notice to the employees regarding some workforce reductions in September.

"As part of WWE’s transition into the newly formed TKO Group Holdings, we are evaluating our existing operations and systems to identify potential synergies across the business. This effort includes workforce reductions, which will take place tomorrow. Those whose [sic] roles have been impacted will be notified by our Human Resources Team, who will share the details of their severance package. We are asking that everyone work remotely, [on] Friday, September 15th, so we can ensure all conversations are handled privately and respectfully."

Shawn Michaels shared his thoughts on McKenzie Mitchell's shocking release. You can read about it here.

