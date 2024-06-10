Recently released WWE Superstar makes major announcement

A released WWE Superstar made a huge announcement today on social media. Tonight's episode of RAW is the final edition of the red brand before WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Cameron Grimes was released by the promotion on April 23 earlier this year. The veteran was called up to the main roster in 2023 but was sparingly used on SmackDown. His final match in the company was on the April 12 edition of the blue brand. Bron Breakker demolished the 30-year-old in a match that didn't even last two minutes.

The veteran is back to using the name Trevor Lee and announced his upcoming appearances today on social media. He also included his email address for future bookings, and you can check out his post below.

"July 22 Trevor Lee is back baby! See an open date and want me there? Email [email protected]," he wrote.

Bill Apter comments on Cameron Grimes being released by WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed the heartbreaking video Cameron Grimes shared after he was let go by the Stamford-based promotion.

Grimes noted in the video that his signing was the last thing he got to tell his late father five years ago and claimed his release would serve as motivation for him. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter claimed that Grimes' video was one of the saddest things he has ever seen.

"One of the most sad things I have ever seen. Cameron Grimes has been released as of when we are taping this today, and he put a video on twitter crying that his whole life has been made up of WWE. Before his father died, he told him that he has been signed with WWE and made him happy and now years later, they have just released him. That's one of the most heart-wrenching videos I have ever seen." [10:50 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Cameron Grimes captured the North American Championship and Million Dollar Championship during this time in NXT. However, he was never able to capture a title while he was on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Trevor Lee and if he will get an opportunity at another major promotion down the line.

