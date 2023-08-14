Recently returned Kofi Kingston explains New Day's extremely ambitious goals for the immediate future in WWE

Kofi Kingston recently revealed The New Day's ambitious goals for their WWE future.

Since its inception in 2014, The New Day has become one of the most successful factions in WWE history. They have held the tag team titles nine times, and two of their members have even won the WWE Championship while part of the group.

They have proven that they can rise to the top of both the tag team and singles division in WWE. While it may seem like the careers of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are winding down, it seems like they are still not done aiming for gold.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Kofi Kingston revealed that he wants himself and The New Day to win all the titles they are eligible for in WWE, especially Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

"We want all the titles. 24/7 title. We want them all. We're really greedy when it comes to accolades and gold and things of that nature. So yeah, I think Seth knows he's got the big target on his back." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Kofi Kingston also explained what it felt like to return after an injury

Kofi Kingston suffered an ankle injury earlier this year, which put him out of action for several months. However, the former WWE Champion recently made his triumphant return to the ring alongside Xavier Woods to defeat The Viking Raiders.

During the same episode of WWE's The Bump, Kingston stated that it was weird being back in the locker room because he had been out for so long.

"It felt incredible, it felt amazing. It was weird because when me and Woods walked into the building, we both got almost like this anxiety, just walking in and being back into the fold. I have never been out of action for as long as I was. I think it was almost five months to the day. I think I got hurt on March 3. Then I had my surgery on [March 16]. I've just not been out for that long, so it was a little bit strange to be back in the fold and in the locker room." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Now that Kingston is back in the fold, it remains to be seen if they will start challenging for championship gold again in the near future.

Do you want The New Day to win all the gold? Sound off in the comments section.

