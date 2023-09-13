Recently returned star shares three-word reaction to Jojo Offerman's heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

A recently returned WWE star has shared a three-word reaction to Jojo Offerman's touching tribute to Bray Wyatt.

Offerman and Wyatt were engaged, but his untimely death occurred before they could get married. Windham Rotunda (Wyatt) passed away on August 24th due to a heart attack at just 36 years old.

Jose Offerman took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late fiancé. In her post, she noted that she had to rewrite it several times because she struggled to find the words to describe what Windham meant to her. Offerman added that family was everything to Windham, and she wished she got to spend more time with him.

Nia Jax returned to WWE during the main event of last night's edition of WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio was banned from ringside. Rodriguez had the match in control until Jax interfered. Nia planted Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop on the floor outside the ring, and The Eradicator capitalized for the pinfall victory. Jax attacked Ripley after the match as well.

Nia Jax responded to Offerman's tribute to Wyatt with a three-word message. She told Jojo that she loved her, as seen in the image below.

Nia Jax reacts to Offerman's tribute.

WWE star Nia Jax pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Nia Jax shared a tribute to Bray Wyatt following his tragic passing last month.

The Irresistible Force honored Wyatt following his passing on social media. She noted that the two had so many memories together, and she will never forget them. Jax noted that Wyatt made everyone he met feel genuinely loved and included several photographs of herself with The Eater of Worlds.

"Windham 🫶🏽. So many memories, belly laughs, road adventures, bus ride singing, sharing stories of family…. I'll never forget any of them, especially the way you could make anyone you came in contact with feel genuinely loved. Thank you brother. Love you Windham," wrote Lina Fanene.

Bray Wyatt was a very creative superstar who had a lot more to give the world of professional wrestling. Even though Bray Wyatt's life was cut short, his legacy will continue to live on in the WWE Universe.

