Recently returned superstar set to battle a member of The Bloodline on WWE RAW

A recently returned WWE Superstar is set to battle a member of The Bloodline on RAW.

Tonight's show is the final episode of RAW before Backlash this Saturday in Puerto Rico. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to battle Brock Lesnar at the premium live event, but both superstars are also advertised for RAW tonight. A Bloodline member will be in action tonight ahead of their 6-man tag team match against Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens at the premium live event on May 6th.

Ahead of RAW, Byron Saxton announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will appear on Miz TV this week on the red brand:

"Tonight, The Miz will host the most must-see WWE talk show in history, as he calls it, and his guest will be The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura. So what will The Miz have in store for Nakamura or vice versa? Inquiring minds will get their answer later on tonight," said Byron Saxton [00:30 - 00:46]

Byron then announced that Jimmy Uso will battle Matt Riddle on the final episode of RAW before Backlash:

"Speaking of tonight, some bad blood between these two superstars, as The Original Bro Matt Riddle goes one-on-one with The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso. And let's not forget, tonight is Night 2 of the WWE Draft," added Saxton. [00:47 - 01:01]

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa brutally attacks Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

Matt Riddle was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa during the December 5, 2022, episode of RAW.

Riddle was written off of WWE television following the attack, and didn't return to the company until the April 3, 2023 episode of the red brand. The Original Bro lost to Solo Sikoa twice on recent episodes of SmackDown, but Riddle has aligned himself with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to continue his rivalry against The Bloodline.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have already vowed to take down The Bloodline, and are off to a great start by putting an end to The Usos' historic title reign at WrestleMania 39. Matt Riddle could prove he will be an asset to the team at Backlash with a victory over Jimmy Uso tonight on RAW.

Which match are you most looking forward to at Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

