"Recognize him", "So underrated" - 20-time champion's heartfelt backstage actions send WWE Universe intro frenzy

It's no secret that many veteran WWE Superstars have helped in building up the current top names in the industry. The Miz is one of the few veterans who has laid himself down for years to help push others in the company.

The Miz has been part of WWE for nearly two decades and has won 20 championships in his illustrious career. Apart from winning big in the company, The Miz has continued to give the newcomers a chance to shine.

The creative team has used The A-Lister as an enhancement talent for newcomers over the years. He has worked alongside some of the youngest stars in the company and has given them a boost.

In 2020, WWE star Sonya Deville got in the spotlight when she had a rivalry with her friend Mandy Rose. During that time, she cut some memorable promos. One such promo earned her The Miz’s praise.

On Maria Menounos' Heal Squad podcast, Deville revealed that the former Intercontinental Champion gave her a huge compliment after one particular segment.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Miz made Sonya Deville cry with his compliments for her promo 🎙️ The Miz made Sonya Deville cry with his compliments for her promo 🎙️ https://t.co/sG68SJXyv9

Fans reacted to Miz’s heartfelt backstage actions, with many calling him one of the greatest of all time.

recognize him @WrestlingWCC One of the best to ever step in a ring,greatest promos of all time.recognize him @WrestlingWCC One of the best to ever step in a ring,greatest promos of all time.recognize him https://t.co/L2OOFVovF3

Paul B @foreignerPGB @WrestlingWCC Miz is so underrated seems to have become a jobber tho l,hasn't won in such a long time @WrestlingWCC Miz is so underrated seems to have become a jobber tho l,hasn't won in such a long time

Robby Kunkel @KunkelRobby @WrestlingWCC another reason to like the Miz he seems like a generally cool dude @WrestlingWCC another reason to like the Miz he seems like a generally cool dude

Rob @hitman6498 @WrestlingWCC For real. Miz one of the most valuable members of the roster. Will put anyone over. Never been legit hurt. Dog his character all you want but he is doing what he’s told to do. @WrestlingWCC For real. Miz one of the most valuable members of the roster. Will put anyone over. Never been legit hurt. Dog his character all you want but he is doing what he’s told to do.

Emma☽✰ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ @mikemiznin WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Miz made Sonya Deville cry with his compliments for her promo 🎙️ The Miz made Sonya Deville cry with his compliments for her promo 🎙️ https://t.co/sG68SJXyv9 THE MIZ IS THE BEST AND SO SWEET OMG.🥹 twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… THE MIZ IS THE BEST AND SO SWEET OMG.🥹 twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Keith Lyle @chrono60637 @WrestlingWCC Say what you want about The Miz, but dude is a stand up guy inside and outside of the ring @WrestlingWCC Say what you want about The Miz, but dude is a stand up guy inside and outside of the ring

The Miz is a future Hall of Famer who has earned the respect of the WWE Universe over the years. He is known to be one of the safest workers in the ring and has continued to work for extended periods without getting injured.

Sonya Deville doesn’t see her former WWE best friend much anymore

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose had a notable run in WWE together. Their breakup angle worked well for the company, and both superstars went their separate ways after an extended rivalry.

Rose won the NXT Women’s Championship later on before she was released by the company. Meanwhile, Deville has continued to work on RAW and has been involved in some decent storylines.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, Mandy Rose answered a question about her current relationship with Deville. The former NXT star said that she was still her bestie, but they didn’t see each other much anymore.

"[Do you talk to Sonya?] Of course. She's still my bestie. We just don't see each other that much anymore. But she'll always be my bestie," Rose said.

Many fans want to see Mandy Rose return to the company down the line. However, it doesn’t look like she is interested in making the move anytime soon.

Do you want to see Sonya Deville win a championship in the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

