Record-breaking champion's 518-day run comes to an end at  WWE Road to WrestleMania event

On Saturday, the WWE roster stopped over in Palm Springs, California, for a live event branded "Road to WrestleMania." The show was full of fun and memorable moments and also saw R-Truth's losing streak coming to an end.

The 52-year-old has been a mainstay on WWE programming since returning from injury a few months back. He has been involved in a program with The Judgment Day and often teams up with The Miz and DIY. The same was the case at this past Saturday's house show in Palm Springs, California, as Truth joined forces with Johnny Gargano, The Miz, and Tommaso Ciampa to take on the four men of The Judgment Day.

R-Truth's team came out on top in the multi-man extravaganza, with JD McDonagh taking the pin. The win also means that the record-breaking 59-time champion's 518-day losing run came to an end as this was his first victory on the live circuit since October 1, 2022.

WWE Hall of Famer commented on R-Truth's chances of becoming a world champion

R-Truth has been entertaining the WWE Universe for over 13 years, during which he has won 59 titles. However, most of these are 24/7 title reigns and the star is yet to win a world championship with the promotion.

Road Dogg recently discussed the possibility of the 52-year-old winning the big prize:

"I don't know. One is that [if] he needs the title ever, and I don't know that you want to give it to him. I know that sounds harsh and sounds weird. Could you find a scenario [to put the world title on him]? In a heartbeat, you could find a scenario to put the title on him and give him a run. I just don't know if that's what the character is all about. I love everything about Truth and always have, but what I love about him now is when he wins a match, it's almost like he falls into it. He's not trying to do this. He's not doing that,” said Road Dogg.

R-Truth has mostly been involved in comedic stints in the last few years. However, he has proved on numerous occasions that he can still go in the ring.

