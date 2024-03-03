Record-breaking champion's undefeated streak comes to an end at the latest WWE live event

The WWE roster stopped over in Palm Springs, California, for a Road to WrestleMania live event. The show was filled with enthralling matches and moments. It also saw a major star's undefeated run come to an end.

The star in question is Jey Uso, who has been thriving as a singles star since leaving The Bloodline and moving to RAW. The record-breaking Tag Team Champion was in action in a one-on-one match at last night's house show. Jey challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship but was unable to dethrone The Ring General.

This was also the former Bloodline member's first singles loss on the live circuit in nearly three months. Jey Uso last lost a one-on-one at a house show to Drew McIntyre back in December 2023. After that, he went on a seven-match winning streak before meeting Gunther at last night's event.

Other than Jey Uso vs Gunther, The WWE Road to WrestleMania live event also featured multiple top names from RAW and SmackDown in action. Click here to check out the full results from the show.

Jey Uso looks set to face Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL

Jey Uso has been at odds with his twin brother Jimmy ever since the latter cost him the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year. However, Jey refused to fight his family and moved over to RAW to avoid them.

While the duo were kept off each other's tracks for a long time, Jimmy once again cost Jey a title match as he helped The Judgment Day defeat Jey and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The elder Uso also interfered in his younger brother's IC title match against Gunther on RAW a few weeks back.

The duo are likely to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania XL. Jey Uso has previously expressed his desire to face his cousin at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it seems like his wish could come true this year.

