Record-breaking WWE champion reacts to Drew McIntyre's brutal assault on CM Punk following Bash in Berlin loss

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw Drew McIntyre unleash absolute carnage on CM Punk. Punk was gloating about his victory against McIntyre at Bash in Berlin and said that Gunther’s Heavyweight Title was his next target. The Scottish Warrior showed up just when Punk had finished his promo and attacked him near the announce table.

While The Straight Edge Superstar said McIntyre was in his rear-view mirror now, he didn’t expect to face a head-on collision with the Scotsman. A record-breaking WWE champion reacted to this display of craziness shown by the former Chosen One. Following the brutal attack Xavier Woods reacted to the incident and made his feelings known.

Xavier Woods is an 11-time WWE Tag Team Champion who has held the gold multiple times on both the RAW and SmackDown brands. Woods, who is a part of The New Day, once became the longest-reigning tag team champion in WWE history along with his stablemates. The star was aghast with the actions of Drew McIntyre as he sent CM Punk out of Denver’s Ball Arena on a stretcher. Reacting to it, Woods added a tweet on X talking about the psyche of The Scottish Psychopath.

“DREW IS A TOP LEVEL HATER,” wrote Woods.

Former WWE Superstar and commentator Wade Barrett tried to calm Drew McIntyre down. However, The Scottish Psychopath didn’t listen to his longtime friend and planted a Claymore on Punk’s jaw. He punished The Second City Saint even more in the ring and stole his fan-made bracelet from him once again.

This time, however, McIntyre broke the bracelet bearing the names of Punk’s wife AJ Lee, and his dog Larry. On top of it, he shoved the beads of the bracelet into Punk’s mouth and delivered another vicious Claymore. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce rushed to stop the Scotsman but in vain.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also reacted to the incident

Bully Ray also took to Twitter after the vicious beatdown Drew McIntyre dished out to CM Punk. The multi-time tag team champion also commented on the rivalry and stated that it would only be over when The Scottish Warrior declared it was over.

"It ain’t over until Drew says it’s over. #WWERaw," the legend said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for this rivalry and whether Punk and McIntyre will face off in another stipulation match soon. They recently faced off in Bash in Berlin in a Strap match which Punk won.

